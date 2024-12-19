Vespi signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Thursday and received an invitation to spring training, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Vespi held his own in the majors last season, allowing four earned runs over 12.1 innings with the Orioles. However, his success didn't translate to the minors, as he finished the year with a 7.23 ERA and 2.04 WHIP in 42.1 frames at Triple-A Norfolk. He'll get a chance to redeem himself and compete for a bullpen spot during spring training, but the 29-year-old southpaw is most likely destined to start 2025 in Triple-A.