The Orioles optioned Vespi to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Vespi allowed just one run in his first 10 innings of big-league action before yielding three runs to the Rangers on Sunday. With Dean Kremer (triceps) returning from the IL, Vespi will be sent back to Triple-A. The 28-year-old owns a 2.84 ERA across 25.1 innings with Norfolk this season.