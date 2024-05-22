The Orioles recalled Vespi from Triple-A Norfolk and designated him as the 27th man for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Because the Orioles and Cardinals resumed Tuesday's suspended game earlier Wednesday, both teams were allotted a 27th man for the contest that was initially scheduled for Wednesday. Vespi will provide the Orioles with a fresh arm out of the bullpen for the series finale but will likely be returned to Norfolk immediately following the game.