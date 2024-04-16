O'Hearn went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

O'Hearn has two homers and a pair of multi-hit efforts over his last two contests. The 30-year-old has carved out a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter while also seeing some time at first base. O'Hearn is quietly finding success in the heart of the Orioles' order, batting .325 with three homers, four RBI, nine runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 13 contests. He has not yet attempted a stolen base after swiping five bags in 112 games last year.