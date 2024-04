O'Hearn went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 11-3 win over Minnesota.

O'Hearn provided the final blow in a lopsided Orioles victory, smacking a two-run homer that just cleared the center field wall to extend Baltimore's lead to 11-3 in the eighth inning. O'Hearn's now homered in three straight games while going 6-for-13 in that span. Overall, he's slashing .333/.400/.689 with four homers, 11 runs scored and six RBI through his first 14 games this season.