O'Hearn went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI during Sunday's win over the Brewers.

O'Hearn's hot start to 2024 continued Sunday, notching his 10th and 11th hits in 12 games played. He took Colin Rea yard in the third inning for a solo home run, marking his second long ball of the season -- both of which have come off right-handed pitching. With Baltimore expected to face three right-handed starters during a homestand against the Twins that starts Monday, O'Hearn should have plenty of opportunities to keep raking.