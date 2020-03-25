Bannon hit .333/.467/.667 with one home run, one double, six strikeouts and three walks in 15 plate appearances in big-league camp.

The sample is tiny, and he struck out at a 40 percent clip, but he did damage when he wasn't striking out. More telling is Bannon's .200/.258/.247 slash line with one home run and 18 strikeouts in 93 plate appearances in the Arizona Fall League, where he played primarily third base. Bannon, who turns 24 in a month, will likely open the year at Triple-A, where he played 20 games to close the 2019 season.