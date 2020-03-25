Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Productive in small sample
Bannon hit .333/.467/.667 with one home run, one double, six strikeouts and three walks in 15 plate appearances in big-league camp.
The sample is tiny, and he struck out at a 40 percent clip, but he did damage when he wasn't striking out. More telling is Bannon's .200/.258/.247 slash line with one home run and 18 strikeouts in 93 plate appearances in the Arizona Fall League, where he played primarily third base. Bannon, who turns 24 in a month, will likely open the year at Triple-A, where he played 20 games to close the 2019 season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...