Bannon was invited to Baltimore's big-league camp Tuesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bannon might not receive serious consideration for an Opening Day roster spot, as he's played just 20 games at the Triple-A level, but his debut will likely come at some point this season. If he can repeat his .317/.344/.549 line from those 20 games for Triple-A Norfolk last season, it won't be long before he gets his first taste of the big leagues. Bannon doesn't project as anything close to a star, but he has a decent bat and good plate discipline (12.2 percent career walk rate in the minors), which should eventually earn him at least a bench spot given his ability to play second and third base.

