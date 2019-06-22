Gilmartin (0-1) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in Friday's 10-9 loss to the Mariners. He took the loss and struck out only one batter.

Gilmartin made the spot start in place of John Means (shoulder) and was unable to contain the Mariners, eventually being replaced by Branden Kline in the third inning. Gilmartin has a 19.29 ERA and 3.86 WHIP after his first appearance of the season. Expect the left-hander to feature out of the bullpen going forward.