Gilmartin was optioned to the alternate training site Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The veteran left-hander had his contract selected by the Rays on Friday, but he'll return to the alternate site after spending two days with the team. Gilmartin has appeared in two games this season, allowing four runs on seven hits with a 5:4 K:BB over 4.1 innings.
More News
-
Rays' Sean Gilmartin: Contract selected by Tampa Bay•
-
Rays' Sean Gilmartin: Outrighted to alternate camp•
-
Rays' Sean Gilmartin: DFA'd by Tampa Bay•
-
Rays' Sean Gilmartin: Recalled once again•
-
Rays' Sean Gilmartin: Added back to taxi squad•
-
Rays' Sean Gilmartin: Back to workouts in Port Charlotte•