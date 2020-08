Gilmartin cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to the Rays' alternate training site, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Gilmartin was designated for assignment for the second time this season Sunday, and he cleared waivers once again. He'll accept his outright assignment and remain in the organization at secondary camp. Over two appearances in 2020, Gilmartin allowed four runs on seven hits with a 5:4 K:BB over 4.1 innings.