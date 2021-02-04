Mejias-Brean signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old was added to San Diego's 60-man roster pool at the start of August, but he was cut by the team a month later. Mejias-Brean made his big-league debut for the Padres in 2019 and went 7-for-33 with two doubles and two homers in 14 games, but he was unable to receive another look in the majors.
More News
-
Seth Mejias-Brean: Let go by San Diego•
-
Padres' Seth Mejias-Brean: Joins roster pool•
-
Padres' Seth Mejias-Brean: Booted from 40-man roster•
-
Padres' Seth Mejias-Brean: Cranks game-winning home run•
-
Padres' Seth Mejias-Brean: Swats first big-league homer•
-
Padres' Seth Mejias-Brean: Getting first major-league start•