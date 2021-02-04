Mejias-Brean signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was added to San Diego's 60-man roster pool at the start of August, but he was cut by the team a month later. Mejias-Brean made his big-league debut for the Padres in 2019 and went 7-for-33 with two doubles and two homers in 14 games, but he was unable to receive another look in the majors.

