The Padres added Mejias-Brean to their 60-man roster pool Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Mejias-Brean received the opportunity to make his MLB debut as a September callup last year, but he was booted off the 40-man roster during the offseason after slashing .233/.303/.500 across 33 plate appearances with the Padres. Since his addition to the roster pool won't include a spot on the Padres' 40-man roster, he'll still face an uphill battle in getting another look with the big club in 2020.

