Armstrong was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to August 22 with a right forearm strain.

Armstrong threw a clean inning his last time out Wednesday, but he either picked up the injury as well, or saw an existing injury -- he had allowed seven earned runs over his previous six appearances -- get worse. It remains to be seen when Armstrong will be ready to return, but Dillon Tate will take his spot on the roster for now.

