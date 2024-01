The Rays and Armstrong avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.05 million contract Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Armstrong was eligible for arbitration for a third time. The right-handed reliever was fantastic for Tampa Bay in 2023, collecting a 1.38 ERA and 54:11 K:BB across 52 frames. He's slated for middle relief with the Rays again in 2024.