Armstrong will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Armstrong will draw his third "start" of the season, but he hasn't recorded more than six outs in any of his eight appearances and is unlikely to work more than once through the batting order, if that. Manager Kevin Cash hasn't outlined his plans for once Armstrong exits the game, but Tyler Alexander is available on his standard four days' rest and will presumably operate as a bulk reliever after tossing 5.1 scoreless innings in his last start Friday against the Yankees.