Armstrong and the Guardians won't face the Rays on Friday in Game 4 of the ALCS, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Games 4 and 5 will both be pushed back a day as a result. Armstrong had been slated to work as an opener in Game 4 after logging 5.1 shutout innings to begin the postseason, and the Guardians will stand pat with their plan to use him in the first inning of Saturday's contest, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. Tanner Bibee and Joey Cantillo will be candidates to follow Armstrong in a bulk role.