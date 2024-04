Armstrong (0-1) picked up the loss Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk over one inning. He struck out one.

Armstrong served as the opener for the Rays Sunday, allowing two runs to cross in his one inning of work. While he allowed the first three batters to reach base, leading to the first run of the game on a Justin Turner single, the second run was set up by a passed ball and is the reason Armstrong ended up as the pitcher of record.