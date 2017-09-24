Play

Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Rays.

Castillo made four plate appearances in Saturday's game, over which he reached base three times, drove in a run, and scored one himself. He'll get the day off while Chance Sisco serves as Baltimore's backstop and hits ninth.

