Orioles' Welington Castillo: Day off Sunday
Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Rays.
Castillo made four plate appearances in Saturday's game, over which he reached base three times, drove in a run, and scored one himself. He'll get the day off while Chance Sisco serves as Baltimore's backstop and hits ninth.
