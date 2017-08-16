Play

Castillo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

With a day game on tap following a night game, Castillo will head to the bench, allowing Caleb Joseph to step in behind the plate. Castillo has been limited to 68 games to this point due to a variety of injuries, but he's fared well when on the field, and the power has ticked back up again recently. The 30-year-old has hit three homers in his last nine games.

