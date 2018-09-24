Ramirez won't make his scheduled start Wednesday in Boston due to a cut on his thumb, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It's unclear if the cut will simply delay him by a day or two or if it will cause him to miss his turn in the rotation entirely. If it's the latter, then his season is already over as the Orioles have just seven games remaining. A replacement for Wednesday has yet to be announced. Josh Means, who was called up Monday, could be a candidate.