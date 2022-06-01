Ramirez signed a one-year, $600,000 contract with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization on Wednesday after he was granted his release from his minor-league deal with the Dodgers, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Ramirez appeared in 91 big-league games with the Orioles, Pirates and Dodgers across the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons, but he's spent the first two months of the minor-league campaign with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Over his eight outings (seven starts) for the affiliate, he compiled a 3.76 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 40.2 innings. Despite Ramirez's quality work at Triple-A, a promotion to the big leagues wasn't imminent, so he'll head overseas for a more lucrative payday.