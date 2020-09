Ramirez was released by the Mets on Sunday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old joined the Mets on a minor-league deal in January and his been in the player pool all season, but he never joined the big-league roster. Ramirez appeared in 13 games between the Orioles and Pirates last year and posted a 7.40 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB over 24.1 innings.