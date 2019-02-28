Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Rodriguez and Fernando Tatis Jr. went back-to-back off Troy Scribner with two outs in the ninth inning to salvage a 5-5 tie. Despite his impressive start to spring -- Rodriguez is 4-for-9 with a trio of homers through five games -- the non-roster invitee is still expected to open the season in the minors given San Diego's current infield depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories