Padres' Aderlin Rodriguez: Cranks two-run homer
Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Rodriguez and Fernando Tatis Jr. went back-to-back off Troy Scribner with two outs in the ninth inning to salvage a 5-5 tie. Despite his impressive start to spring -- Rodriguez is 4-for-9 with a trio of homers through five games -- the non-roster invitee is still expected to open the season in the minors given San Diego's current infield depth.
