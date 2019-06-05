Rodriguez was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

The infielder had been out since early April with an undisclosed injury, but he's been activated and will rejoin Triple-A El Paso. The 27-year-old slashed .286/.335/.478 with 23 homers over 483 at-bats last season for Double-A Bowie as a member of the Orioles' organization.

More News
Our Latest Stories