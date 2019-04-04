Rodriguez was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's unclear what Rodriguez is dealing with or how long it will keep him sidelined at this point. The 27-year-old spent all of last season with Double-A Bowie, slashing .286/.335/.478 with 23 homers and 92 RBI in 128 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories