Rodriguez opted out of his minor-league deal with the Padres and is headed overseas to continue his career, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The 30-year-old corner infielder has consistently put up good minor-league numbers but never got a shot in the majors, so he is a prime candidate to head to a lesser league where he profiles as a regular. He hit .272/.342/.538 with 12 home runs in 45 games with Triple-A El Paso.
