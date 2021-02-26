Rodriguez arrived to the Tigers' spring training facility in Florida on Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The 29-year-old signed with Detroit as a non-roster invitee in January but was a week late to camp due to some visa issues. Rodriguez struggled in Japan during 2020 and last played affiliated baseball in 2019 with a .321/.363/.634 slash line at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
Tigers' Aderlin Rodriguez: Slowed by visa issues•
-
Tigers' Aderlin Rodriguez: Lands minor-league deal•
-
Padres' Aderlin Rodriguez: Activated from IL•
-
Padres' Aderlin Rodriguez: Lands on minor-league IL•
-
Padres' Aderlin Rodriguez: Cranks two-run homer•
-
Padres' Aderlin Rodriguez: Signs with Padres•