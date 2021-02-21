Rodriguez has yet to arrive at came due to visa troubles, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Rodriguez is part of a group of six Tigers whose arrivals have been delayed for similar reasons. As long as he's able to show up soon, he should still have enough time to get ready for the start of the season.
