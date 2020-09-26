site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Hits bench for second game
Nola isn't starting Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Giants.
Nola went 2-for-4 with one run during Friday's matinee. Jason Castro will start behind the dish with Nola out of the lineup for Game 2.
