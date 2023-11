Nola was non-tendered by the Padres on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Nola moves into free agency after batting just .146/.260/.192 with one home run over 52 major-league games (154 plate appearances) with San Diego in 2023. The 33-year-old will try to latch on somewhere else this winter, likely as a No. 2 or No. 3 option behind the plate.