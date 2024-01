Nola signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Nola. 34, was non-tendered by the Padres earlier this offseason after he managed a sickly .452 OPS across 52 games in 2023. The Brewers brought in Eric Haase last month to be William Contreras' backup, so Nola figures to begin 2024 at Triple-A Nashville.