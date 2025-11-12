Atlanta released Nola on Tuesday so that he could become the Mariners' bullpen coach, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Nola appeared in 15 MLB games for the Rockies in 2025, going just 7-for-38 (.184) at the plate while driving in one RBI and scoring two runs. He signed a minor-league deal with Atlanta in October but will now trade in his catcher's gear for a place on Seattle's coaching staff. Assuming his playing days are now over, the 35-year-old will finish his MLB career with a .247/.323/.364 batting line alongside 24 homers, 137 RBI and 127 runs scored after six years in the big leagues.