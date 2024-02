Nola was released by the Brewers and signed a major-league deal with the Royals on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Nola was in camp with the Brewers on a minor-league deal, but he became expendable after the team added Gary Sanchez. He was released as a result but quickly found a new deal with the Royals, where he's likely to compete for the backup catcher role with Freddy Fermin (finger). Across 154 plate appearances with the Padres in 2023, Nola posted a .146/.260/.192 line.