Nola will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Yankees, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nola's playing time has slipped recently, particularly against right-handers. He remains the primary catcher against lefties, but it's been Brett Sullivan behind the plate against four of the last five righties, including Saturday's starter Luis Severino. Nola is hitting .135/.259/.188 on the year, so he's not making much of a case to expand his role.