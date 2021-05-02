Nola is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The 31-year-old went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in his first start of the season Saturday, and he'll shift back to the bench for Sunday's series finale. Nola is expected to split time behind the plate with Victor Caratini for the near future.
