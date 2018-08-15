Kennedy (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings against the Angels.

Kennedy allowed four extra-base hits in the outing -- a home run, a triple and two doubles -- and he didn't appear to be fooling hitters as he induced just three swings and misses. The 24-year-old was a perfect 10-0 with Triple-A El Paso, but he's now yielded 11 runs on 20 hits with just five strikeouts in nine innings in his first two big-league starts -- both losses. If he's given another turn through the rotation, Kennedy lines up to take on the Diamondbacks on Sunday.