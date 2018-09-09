Padres' Bryan Mitchell: Gets another chance as starter
Mitchell is listed as the probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Mitchell logged five innings in his last start for San Diego, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out a pair. His 6.58 ERA and lowly 4.2 K/9 suggest there's little to get excited about here, so even with the starting nod, he can largely be avoided in most fantasy formats.
