Padres' Christian Villanueva: Goes yard twice Saturday
Villanueva went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Dodgers.
The 26-year-old continues to impress. Villanueva now has 14 homers on the year, with five of them coming in the last 10 games -- a stretch during which he's also hitting ,294 (10-for-34) with 11 RBI. He has the starting job at the hot corner for the Padres locked down, and while he could end up a liability in batting average, there's little reason to believe his power production will slow down any time soon.
