Richard (7-8) allowed five runs on six hits in a loss to the A's on Tuesday, striking out two and walking five in six innings.

Richard was pitching a shutout until the sixth inning but then allowed two walks and four hits in the inning as the A's put up a five-spot. Despite the five walks Richard still managed to be relatively efficient, throwing 83 pitches (51 for strikes) across six innings. Although the lefty's 4.46 ERA is a bit pedestrian, he's sporting a decent 1.27 WHIP while holding batters to a .246 average. His next start will be against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.