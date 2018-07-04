Padres' Clayton Richard: Walks five in loss to A's
Richard (7-8) allowed five runs on six hits in a loss to the A's on Tuesday, striking out two and walking five in six innings.
Richard was pitching a shutout until the sixth inning but then allowed two walks and four hits in the inning as the A's put up a five-spot. Despite the five walks Richard still managed to be relatively efficient, throwing 83 pitches (51 for strikes) across six innings. Although the lefty's 4.46 ERA is a bit pedestrian, he's sporting a decent 1.27 WHIP while holding batters to a .246 average. His next start will be against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.
More News
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Surrenders five doubles in loss•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Picks up fourth straight win•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Picks up sixth win•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Goes seven one-run innings in win•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Strikes out five in win•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Strikes out five in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...