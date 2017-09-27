Play

Spangenberg is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

The Padres are sending out a right-handed heavy lineup with southpaw Rich Hill on the mound for the Dodgers, so Spangenberg will head to the bench for a second straight game. In his place, Christian Villanueva will start at third base and bat fifth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast