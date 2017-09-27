Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Held out Wednesday
Spangenberg is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
The Padres are sending out a right-handed heavy lineup with southpaw Rich Hill on the mound for the Dodgers, so Spangenberg will head to the bench for a second straight game. In his place, Christian Villanueva will start at third base and bat fifth.
