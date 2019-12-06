Cory Spangenberg: To play overseas
Spangenberg signed a contract with Seibu on Thursday, Patrick Newman of NPBTracker.com reports.
Spangenberg chose free agency at the beginning of November after Milwaukee outrighted him from the 40-man roster. He hit .232 with two home runs, 10 RBI and three stolen bases over 32 contests with the Brewers in 2019.
More News
-
Cory Spangenberg: Elects free agency•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Gets fourth start in five games•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Providing late-season boost•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Held out Thursday•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Hits first homer•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Gets third straight start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Offseason Tracker: Shakeup at catcher
Scott White and Chris Towers break down the Fantasy Baseball impact of offseason moves both...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...