Cory Spangenberg: Elects free agency
Spangenberg was outrighted to Triple-A San Antonio on Friday and elected free agency.
Spangenberg was a later addition to the 2019 roster, and he came through in clutch moments for Milwaukee down the stretch. He slashed .232/.277/.358 with two home runs, 10 RBI and three stolen bases over 32 contests.
More News
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Gets fourth start in five games•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Providing late-season boost•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Held out Thursday•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Hits first homer•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Gets third straight start•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Returns to big leagues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...