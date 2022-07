Spangenberg had his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News- Democrat reports.

Spangenberg will crack the major-league roster for the first time this season, replacing Paul Goldschmidt (personal) for the Cardinals' two-game series in Toronto. The 31-year-old owns a .218 average with 10 homers, 32 RBI, 35 runs and 10 stolen bases over 238 at-bats in 65 games with Memphis this year.