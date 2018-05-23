Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Starts at third Tuesday
Spangenberg started and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's loss to Washington.
Spangenberg got the nod at the hot corner in place of Christian Villanueva. The 27-year-old has struggled since returning to the majors May 12 (3-for-19), but he does have a homer and two steals over that span. Spangenberg will serve as a utility man following the demotion of backup infielder Carlos Asuaje on Tuesday.
