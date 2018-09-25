Padres' Francisco Mejia: Seeing increased starts
Mejia went 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 5-0 win over San Francisco.
Mejia had been splitting time evenly behind the dish with Austin Hedges when he joined the majors earlier this month, but he has now started four of the Friars' last five contests. The club is giving their top catching prospect an extended look over the final week of the season, but it could also be a sign of how the catching situation could shape up next year. Mejia is slashing .217/.280/.457 with three homers in San Diego, and the increased playing time could provide usefulness in the waning moments of the fantasy campaign.
