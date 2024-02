Mejia signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mejia was abruptly released by the Angels over the weekend but has quickly found new work in a familiar spot. Topkin notes that Alex Jackson is still expected to be Rene Pinto's backup, but Mejia will provide depth at catcher and is already familiar with much of the pitching staff.