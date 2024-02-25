The Angels released Mejia on Sunday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Mejia joined the Angels on a minor-league contract in December after slashing .227/.258/.400 with five home runs and 19 RBI over 160 plate appearances with the Rays last season. He was set to compete with Matt Thaiss for the backup catcher spot, but now Mejia will be on the lookout for a new team for the 2024 season.