Mejia signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Friday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.
Mejia slashed .227/.258/.400 across 160 plate appearances with the Rays last season. His deal includes an invite to major-league camp, where he will presumably compete with Matt Thaiss for the backup catcher spot behind Logan O'Hoppe.
