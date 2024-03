The Rays released Mejia on Wednesday.

Rather than reporting to Triple-A Durham after he failed to make the Rays' Opening Day roster out of spring training, Mejia will be granted the opportunity to pursue opportunities elsewhere. Regarded as a bat-first catcher, Mejia has still been well below the baseline of a league-average hitter over parts of seven seasons in the majors, producing a lifetime .239/.284/.394 slash line (87 wRC+) over 1,098 plate appearances.